Lewis Edmondson gets opponent for April 17, meets Luke Blackledge on Dignum vs Sirotkin card

Lewis Edmondson will take on former Commonwealth super-middleweight champion Luke Blackledge at MTK Fight Night on April 17. The event airs live on IFL TV from the University of Bolton Stadium.

Edmondson (4-0, 1 KO) is making his return to the ring following an extremely impressive showing in his last fight, as he picked up a third round stoppage win over John Telford in December.

He now faces another step up against Blackledge (26-9-2, 9 KOs), who won the Commonwealth title back in 2015 and made two successful defences of the belt. Blackledge has also shared the ring with the likes of Callum Smith and Rocky Fielding during his career.

The planned fight between John Joe Nevin and Shaun Cooper for next week’s MTK Fight Night event has unfortunately been postponed after Nevin tested positive for COVID.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “This is a brilliant test for Lewie Edmondson in just his fifth professional fight. Luke Blackledge has mixed it with some of the best in the division, so it’s a great opportunity to see where Lewie stacks up against them.”

The event is headlined by Danny Dignum defending his WBO European middleweight title against Andrey Sirotkin. The full fight card can be found here.