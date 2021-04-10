Lion Fight 65 results: Main event goes the distance, following two stoppages, injury and UD (video)

Lion Fight 65 aired live on UFC Fight Pass from Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, KS on Friday April 9. The main event featured a five-round women’s Muay Thai bout between Taylor McClatchie and Angela Whitley. The pair of lightweights battled it out for the promotion’s inaugural North American belt.

The representative of Canada, McClatchie came out on top, securing a unanimous decision against her opponent from Puerto Rico, Whitley. Two judges scored the fight 49-46, while the third judge had it 48-47.

In the co-main event Jake Peacock retained his super welterweight strap dominating and stopping Kaleb Hunter at 1 minute and 37 seconds into the final round. Check out the video of stoppage up top.

Another stoppage on the night saw Daniel Gallemore taking the win against Doug Holland by TKO in Round 4. Referee called it at day after seeing a number of unanswered heavy knees to the body and head. Check out the video of finish below.

Great Fight! Finally put to an end! #LionFight65 pic.twitter.com/lcEdUQWY5h — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 10, 2021

The bout between Jefferson Silva and Ian Greer ended in No Contest, due to, what appears to be, an injured arm. See below.

The first fight of the night ended in unanimous decision in favor of Adrian Weathersby, who defeated Shahriar Zolfaghari.

The full Lion Fight 65 results can be found below. Former multi-weight world Muay Thai champion Nathan “Carnage” Corbett and Sean Wheelock were ringside calling the fights. The next event is scheduled for May 21.

Lion Fight 65 results

Taylor McClatchie def. Angela Whitley by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – wins inaugural Lion Fight North American lightweight title

Jake Peacock def. Kaleb Hunter by TKO (R5 at 1:37) – retains Lion Fight super welterweight title

Daniel Gallemore def. Doug Holland by TKO (R4 at 2:00)

Jefferson Silva vs. Ian Greer – No Contest (arm injury, R3 at 0:32)

Adrian Weathersby def. Shahriar Zolfaghari by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)