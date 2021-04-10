Search
MMA

Ryan Bader defeats Lyoto Machida in rematch at Bellator 256 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Bader advances in Bellator light heavyweight World Grand Prix

Former two-division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader took the revenge against former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida. The rematch headlined Bellator 256 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday April 9 (Saturday April 10 in Australia). The pair went head to head in the first quarter-final of the promotion’s light heavyweight World Grand Prix.

Their first fight in August 2012 inside the Octagon ended in favor of Machida, who scored the win by knockout in the second round. The scheduled for five rounds rematch went a full distance.

In the end one judge scored the fight 49-46, while two other judges had it 49-45, all in favor of Bader. Check out some of the fight video highlights below.

In addition to the win Ryan Bader updates his record to 28-6, 1 NC. He also rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Vadim Nemkov, and proceeds to the semi-final of Bellator MMA light heavyweight WGP.

Lyoto Machida drops to 26-11. He suffers the third defeat in a row.

The full fight results from Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2 can be found here.

MMA

