Tyson vs Jones featured on Paul vs Askren PPV ordered before April 12

The second event presented by Triller features Jake Paul and Ben Askren squaring off in a boxing match live on pay-per-view from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on April 17 (April 18 in Australia). Today the platform announced an addition to its upcoming PPV live stream – the exhibition matchup between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

“Order the Paul vs. Askren fight before April 12th, and watch the Tyson vs. Jones event right now, for free,” reads the announcement sent out by Triller. “Relive Paul’s shocking KO of Nate Robinson, see Tyson’s unforgettable return to the ring, and watch incredible performances by French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, and more.”

Tyson vs Jones headlined Triller’s inaugural event produced late November 2020 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The pair of boxing legends went eight-round distance resulting in a draw.

YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out NBA vet Nate Robinson half through Round 2. With the win he added the second victory to his resume as a pro boxer.

Ben Askren is a former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion. After suffering a pair of defeats inside the UFC Octagon he retired from MMA, and is now expected to make his pro boxing debut.

Among other bouts featured on the upcoming Triller Fight Club card, former world champion Regis Prograis takes on Ivan Redkach, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir meets Steve Cunningham, and Joe Fournier battles Reykon.

The show is also expected to feature performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and First-Ever Performance and World Premiere of Hip Hop Supergroup Mt. Westmore: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40.