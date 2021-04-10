Search
UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results: Vettori vs Holland official, 2 fighters heavy, 1 fight cancelled

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland

Marvin Vettori weighed-in at 186 for his bout against fellow-middleweight Kevin Holland, who showed 183.5. The pair squares off in a five-round battle headlining UFC Vegas 23 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday April 10, which makes it Sunday April 11 in Australia (start time and how to watch here).

Sodiq Yusuff and Arnold Allen tipped the scales at 146 and 145.5, respectively. The featherweight bout serves as the co-main event.

Norma Dumont was 3.5 pounds overweight, showing 139.5, for her bantamweight bout against Erin Blanchfield, 135. The women’s MMA matchup has been cancelled by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Ignacio Bahamondes came in at 156.75, missing lightweight limit by 0.75 pounds, for his bout against John Makdessi, 153.5. He forfeits 20 per cent of his purse, and the contest proceeds at catchweight.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 23 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on UFC Fight Pass.

Get the full UFC Vegas 23 card and weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland card

Main Card

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)

Sodiq Yusuff (146) vs. Arnold Allen (145.5)

Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)

Nina Nunes (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115)

Mike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

Preliminary Card

Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)* – fight canceled

John Makdessi (153.5) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75)**

Yorgan De Castro (261.5) vs. Jarjis Danho (255.5)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Luis Saldana (145.5) vs. Jordan Griffin (145.5)

Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5)

Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

*Missed weight. Fight cancelled.

**Missed weight.

