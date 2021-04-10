UFC Vegas 23 results, start time, live stream, Vettori vs Holland, main event, full fight card

Middleweights Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland square off in a five-round bout headlining UFC Vegas 23 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on April 10 (April 11 in Australia). The co-main event is a featherweight battle between Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff.
Also on the main card Sam Alvey takes on Julian Marquez at middleweight, Nina Nunes faces Mackenzie Dern at women’s strawweight, and Mike Perry goes up against Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight. The full UFC Vegas 23 card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland live
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 23 main card live on ABC and live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary bouts live stream kicks off on ESPN+ at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland live on UFC Fight Pass and on ESPN on Kayo. The main card date start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 11 at 5 am AEST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 2 am AEST.
UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland results
Main Card
Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland
Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez
Nina Nunes vs. Mackenzie Dern
Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Preliminary Card
Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki
Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot
John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho
Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore
Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin
Da-Un Jung vs. William Knight
Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov