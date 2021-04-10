Search
UFC Vegas 23 results, start time, live stream, Vettori vs Holland, main event, full fight card

UFC Vegas 23 Vettori vs Holland
UFC Vegas 23: Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland faceoff | YouTube/UFC

Middleweights Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland square off in a five-round bout headlining UFC Vegas 23 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on April 10 (April 11 in Australia). The co-main event is a featherweight battle between Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff.

Also on the main card Sam Alvey takes on Julian Marquez at middleweight, Nina Nunes faces Mackenzie Dern at women’s strawweight, and Mike Perry goes up against Daniel Rodriguez at welterweight. The full UFC Vegas 23 card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland live

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 23 main card live on ABC and live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary bouts live stream kicks off on ESPN+ at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland live on UFC Fight Pass and on ESPN on Kayo. The main card date start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 11 at 5 am AEST. The fight action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 2 am AEST.

Get UFC Vegas 23 results below (will be updated).

UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs Holland results

To refresh click here.

Main Card

Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez

Nina Nunes vs. Mackenzie Dern

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Preliminary Card

Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

Scott Holtzman vs. Mateusz Gamrot

John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Yorgan De Castro vs. Jarjis Danho

Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin

Da-Un Jung vs. William Knight

Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

