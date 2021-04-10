Search
Boxing

WBO light flyweight champion Elwin Soto signs with Matchroom Boxing, next fight ‘to be announced shortly’

Newswire
Elwin Soto
Elwin Soto sings with Matchroom Boxing

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom announced the signing of WBO World Light-Flyweight champion Elwin Soto.

Advertisements

Soto (18-1 12 KOs) ripped the WBO strap from Angel Acosta in dramatic fashion with a final round KO win in California in June 2019 and has since defended the title twice with distance triumphs over Edward Heno in October 2019 and Carlos Butrago last October.

The 24 year old will be back in action soon with his first fight under Hearn to be announced shortly. The young Mexican talent cannot wait to be back in the ring and wants to chase his fellow champions.

“I want to thank Eddie Hearn from Matchroom and Zanfer for this great opportunity,” said Soto. “I’m very excited to announce my next defense and then going on to unify the division.”

“I am delighted to welcome another Mexican World champion to the roster in Elwin Soto,” said Hearn. “His World title win over Acosta was a dramatic fairytale moment, and this young man is really growing into being a World champion.

“We know that the smaller weight classes always guarantee exciting fights, and I can’t wait to see Elwin continue his journey to the biggest fights at Light-Flyweight and above, starting very soon.”

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsPress Release

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2

April 9, 2021

MMA

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas

April 10, 2021

Boxing

Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets

April 10, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

April 10, 2021

MMA

In Case You Missed It

UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 3 date set for July 10, headlines UFC 264 live on PPV

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a date for their third fight. The pair is set to square the differences, headlining UFC 264 live...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097