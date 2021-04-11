Aussie ‘Blonde Bomber’ Ebanie Bridges defeated in world title pursuit, shares swollen eye (video)

Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges aka “Blonde Bomber” suffered the defeat in her world title quest against British Shannon Courtenay on Sunday, April 11 (AEST). The pair battled it out for vacant WBA bantamweight title live on DAZN from Copper Box Arena in London, England.

Bridges did make a knockout appearance at the weigh-ins (video here), but the tables turned on the fight day. After ten rounds Courtenay was awarded a unanimous decision, where one judge scored the bout 97-94, and two others had it 98-92.

Post fight bridges posted on Twitter sharing her swollen eye (see below).

“No modelling for a few days. What a war blood guts and heart,” she wrote in the caption.

No modelling for a few days ??



What a war blood guts and heart. pic.twitter.com/jzPIY3GIrQ — Blonde Bomber ???????? (@EbanieBridges) April 10, 2021

With the win Courtenay became a new WBA bantamweight champion and updated her record to 7-1, 3 KOs, securing the second straight victory. Ebanie Bridges suffered the first defeat in her pro boxing career and dropped to 5-1, 2 KOs.

In the main event of the evening Conor Benn stopped Samuel Vargas in the first round to retain his WBA Continental welterweight title. In the co-feature Savannah Marshall successfully defended her WBO middleweight belt by knockout in the third round against Maria Lindberg.

The full fight results from the event can be found here.