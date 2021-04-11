Best Shots: Conor Benn dominates and stops Samuel Vargas, calls out Amir Khan

Advertisements

Conor Benn wiped out Samuel Vargas inside the opening round to retain his WBA Continental welterweight title at the Copper Box Arena in London on April 10 (April 11 in Australia). The fight card aired live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries across the world.

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas | Mark Robinson/Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

Conor Benn throws left hook in his bout against Samuel | Mark Robinson/Dave Thompson/Matchroom BoxingVargas |

‘The Destroyer’ lived up to his name as he took just 1 minute and 20 seconds to progress to 18-0 with twelve knockouts, sending out a brutal warning to his Welterweight rivals.

Conor Benn dominates Samuel Vargas | Mark Robinson/Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

The unbeaten 24-year-old unloaded a torrent of spiteful shots that left Vargas reeling on the ropes, prompting the referee to swiftly wave it off, and Benn quickly expressed his desire for a big domestic clash with Khan.

“I train hard for it,” said Benn. “Again, you’re talking levels. It shows the level I’m at. Errol Spence, Danny Garcia, Vergil Ortiz, Amir Khan – nobody banged him out like that. First round, first round! He came and he was game. He took my belt off me in the week and I had a little stare down with him.

Conor Benn dominates Samuel Vargas | Mark Robinson/Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

Conor Benn dominates Samuel Vargas | Mark Robinson/Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

“He was telling me he was ready to fight, and he was talking a good game. He said I had no power. It’s irrelevant because a lot of people can talk. My shots were landing flush. You could tell they were hurting him. When I first hit him it landed swiftly and I thought, ‘right, this is going to be a much quicker night than I thought’.

“I’ve been working on my power with my strength and conditioning coach Dan Lawrence. We’ve been working with Tony, endless hours. First to arrive last to leave. He’s always pushing me. I told you lot I’d knock him out in the first round. I was cool, calm and collected. I work so hard.

Conor Benn stops Samuel Vargas | Mark Robinson/Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

“Give me Amir Khan. I know he’s too busy on reality TV. If he wants it, he can have it. I can deal with pressure. I can cope with it. I can live with it, no problem. I’m ready for the top dogs – Shawn Porter, Adrien Broner? Forget the word prospect, I ain’t a prospect no more.”

Conor Benn celebrates victory | Mark Robinson/Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

Conor Benn victorious over Samuel Vargas | Mark Robinson/Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing

The full fight results from Benn vs Vargas card can be found here.