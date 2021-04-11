Search
Boxing

Jaron Ennis KO’s Sergey Lipinets in Round 6 – video of knockout and fight highlights

Parviz Iskenderov

Jaron Ennis confirmed his status of a rising welterweight contender with a knockout win against former world champion Sergey Lipinets. The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Advertisements

The lights went off half way through the bout when Ennis landed another powerful left dropping Lipinets to the canvas. You can watch the video of knockout and fight video highlights up top and below.

With the win Jaron Ennis remains unbeaten and updates his record to 27-0, 25 KOs, 1 NC. Sergey Lipinets drops to 16-3, 12 KOs.

The full fight results from Ennis vs Lipinets card can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Bellator 256: Bader vs Machida 2

April 9, 2021

MMA

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas

April 10, 2021

Boxing

Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets

April 10, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

April 10, 2021

MMA

In Case You Missed It

UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 3 date set for July 10, headlines UFC 264 live on PPV

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a date for their third fight. The pair is set to square the differences, headlining UFC 264 live...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097