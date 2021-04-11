Jaron Ennis KO’s Sergey Lipinets in Round 6 – video of knockout and fight highlights

Jaron Ennis confirmed his status of a rising welterweight contender with a knockout win against former world champion Sergey Lipinets. The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlining the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

The lights went off half way through the bout when Ennis landed another powerful left dropping Lipinets to the canvas. You can watch the video of knockout and fight video highlights up top and below.

With the win Jaron Ennis remains unbeaten and updates his record to 27-0, 25 KOs, 1 NC. Sergey Lipinets drops to 16-3, 12 KOs.

The full fight results from Ennis vs Lipinets card can be found here.