Ennis vs Lipinets results, live stream, start time, how to watch, main event, undercard

Jaron Ennis goes up against former world champion Sergey Lipinets in a 12-round welterweight bout on Saturday, April 10 (Sunday, April 11 in Australia). The contest headlines PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

In the co-feature Eimantas Stanionis and former world title challenger Thomas Dulorme meet in a 12-round WBA welterweight title Eliminator. Also on the night IBF junior bantamweight world champion Jerwin Ancajas defends his title in a 12-round bout against Jonathan Rodriguez. The full Ennis vs Lipinets card can be found below.

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets live

Boxing fans can watch Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday April 10 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm pt.

Ennis vs Lipinets Australia time is set for Sunday April 11 at 11 am AEDT.

Ennis vs Lipinets results

Main Card

Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets, 12 rounds, welterweight

Eimantas Stanionis vs Thomas Dulorme, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA welterweight title eliminator

Jerwin Ancajas vs Jonathan Rodriguez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title

Undercard

Mark Magsayo vs. Pablo Cruz, 8/10 rounds, featherweight

Evan Holyfield vs. Nicholas Compton, 4 rounds, super welterweight