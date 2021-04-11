Joe Smith Jr defeats Maxim Vlasov to take WBO light heavyweight title – fight video highlights

Joe Smith Jr and Maxim Vlasov went head to head in a twelve-round world championship bout taking place at Osage Casino in Tulsa, OK on Saturday April 10 (Sunday April 11 in Australia). The pair battled it out for a vacant WBO light heavyweight title, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN in the US and FITE TV internationally.
The contest saw a back and forth action, with both competitors determined to claim the win. In the end one judge had it 114-114, while two other judges scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Smith Jr, who as a result took the win, as well as the belt, by majority decision.
Check out some of the Smith Jr vs Vlasov fight video highlights up top and below.
The moment. ?
Now go enjoy your honeymoon, Joe.#AndNew | #SmithVlasov pic.twitter.com/GcVN8NXGFw
— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 11, 2021
BIG SHOTS in #SmithVlasov showdown pic.twitter.com/kvYDcJkNf4
— FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) April 11, 2021
With the win Joe Smith Jr takes a vacant WBO light heavyweight title and becomes a new champion. He also updates his record to 27-3, 21 KOs and secures the third win in a row.
Maxim Vlasov drops to 45-4, 26 KOs. The defeat snaps his three-win streak.
In the Smith vs Vlasov co-feature Efe Ajagba dropped Brian Howard with big right in Round 3 (watch video). The full fight results from the event can be found here.