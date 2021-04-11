Joe Smith Jr defeats Maxim Vlasov to take WBO light heavyweight title – fight video highlights

Joe Smith Jr and Maxim Vlasov went head to head in a twelve-round world championship bout taking place at Osage Casino in Tulsa, OK on Saturday April 10 (Sunday April 11 in Australia). The pair battled it out for a vacant WBO light heavyweight title, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN in the US and FITE TV internationally.

The contest saw a back and forth action, with both competitors determined to claim the win. In the end one judge had it 114-114, while two other judges scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Smith Jr, who as a result took the win, as well as the belt, by majority decision.

Check out some of the Smith Jr vs Vlasov fight video highlights up top and below.

With the win Joe Smith Jr takes a vacant WBO light heavyweight title and becomes a new champion. He also updates his record to 27-3, 21 KOs and secures the third win in a row.

Maxim Vlasov drops to 45-4, 26 KOs. The defeat snaps his three-win streak.

In the Smith vs Vlasov co-feature Efe Ajagba dropped Brian Howard with big right in Round 3 (watch video). The full fight results from the event can be found here.