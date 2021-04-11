Smith vs Vlasov results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Joe Smith Jr and Maxim Vlasov square off in a twelve-round world championship bout with a vacant WBO Light Heavyweight title on the line. The contest headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live from Osage Casino in Tulsa, OK on Saturday April 10, which converts to Sunday April 11 in Australia.

The co-feature is a ten-round heavyweight matchup between Efe Ajagba and Brian Howard. The full Smith Jr vs Vlasov undercard can be found below.

How to watch Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov live

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Joe Smith Jr vs Maxim Vlasov live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday April 10, at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard kicks off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Smith Jr vs Vlasov Australia date and time are set for Sunday April 11 at 12 pm AEST. The undercard starts at 7:30 am AEST. The live stream is available on FITE TV.

In other countries Smith Jr vs Vlasov also airs live stream on FITE.

Stay tuned with Smith vs Vlasov results below.

Smith Jr vs Vlasov results

Main Card

Joe Smith Jr vs. Maxim Vlasov, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – for vacant WBO Light Heavyweight titles

Efe Ajagba vs. Brian Howard, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Jared Anderson vs. Jeremiah Karpency, 8/6 rounds, heavyweight

Albert Bell def. Manuel Rey Rojas by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 78-74)

Robson Conceicao def. Jesus Antonio Ahumada by TKO (R7 at 1:20)

Trey Lippe Morrison def. Jason Bergman by TKO (R3 at 1:27)

Duke Ragan def. Charles Clark by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Jeremiah Milton def. Jayvone Dafney by TKO (R1 at 1:19)

Sonny Conto def. Waldo Cortes by KO (R1 at 1:41)