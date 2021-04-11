Search
Marvin Vettori vs Kevin Holland full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 23

Parviz Iskenderov

Vettori decisions Holland in UFC Vegas 23 main event

Middleweights Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 23 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday April 10 (Sunday April 11 in Australia). The pair of middleweights went a full five round distance, resulting in a unanimous decision.

In the end all three judges scored the fight 50-44 in favor of No.6-ranked middleweight contender. You can watch Vettori vs Holland fight video highlights below.

In addition to the win Marvin Vettori updates his record to 17-4-1. He also secures his fifth straight victory.

Kevin Holland drops to 21-7. He sufferes the second defeat in a row.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 23 can be found here.

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

