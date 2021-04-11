Search
Video: Efe Ajagba knocks out Brian Howard with big right in Smith vs Vlasov co-feature

Parviz Iskenderov
Efe Ajagba knock out Brian Howard in the third round | Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

The lights went off at 1 minute and 29 seconds into the third round when Efe Ajagba delivered a massive overhand right in his bout against Brian Howard. The pair of heavyweights squared off in the Smith Jr vs Vlasov co-feature live from Osage Casino in Tulsa, OK on April 10 (April 11 AEST). Watch the video of knockout below.

The full fight results from Smith vs Vlasov card can be found here.

