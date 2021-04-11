Video: Efe Ajagba knocks out Brian Howard with big right in Smith vs Vlasov co-feature

The lights went off at 1 minute and 29 seconds into the third round when Efe Ajagba delivered a massive overhand right in his bout against Brian Howard. The pair of heavyweights squared off in the Smith Jr vs Vlasov co-feature live from Osage Casino in Tulsa, OK on April 10 (April 11 AEST). Watch the video of knockout below.

BOOM ? Efe Ajagba floors Brian Howard with big overhand right in #SmithVlasov co-featurepic.twitter.com/zTKN8ic0sR — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) April 11, 2021

The full fight results from Smith vs Vlasov card can be found here.