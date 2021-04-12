Bellator 257 fight card: Vadim Nemkov vs Phil Davis 2 tops live on Showtime this Friday

Bellator 257 continues MMA action live on Showtime on Friday April 16 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The fight card comprises fourteen bouts with a pair of light heavyweight World Grand Prix quarter-finals featured on the top of the bill. In the main event the defending 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov meets Phil Davis in the rematch.
Nemkov (12-2) defeated Davis (22-5, 1 NC) by split decision in their first fight in November 2018. After that he submitted Rafael Carvalho in the second round and stopped former two-division titleholder Ryan Bader also in Round 2, to become a new light heavyweight champion and secure the seventh straight victory.
Davis is coming off the win by split decision against Lyoto Machida. Prior to that he scored a pair of third-round TKOs against Karl Albrektsson and Liam McGeary.
In Bellator 257 co-main event Corey Anderson (14-5) goes up against Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1). The full fight card can be found below.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Friday, April 16 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.
Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 card
Main Card
- Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis
- Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
- Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez
- Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi
Preliminary card
- Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov
- Jay Jay Wilson vs. Pedro Carvalho
- Mads Burnell vs. Saul Rogers
- Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard
- John De Jesus vs. Alfred Khashakyan
- Steve Mowry vs. Shaun Asher
- Grachik Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson
- Marcus Surin vs. Lance Gibson Jr.
- Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik