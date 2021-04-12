Bellator 257 fight card: Vadim Nemkov vs Phil Davis 2 tops live on Showtime this Friday

Bellator 257 continues MMA action live on Showtime on Friday April 16 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The fight card comprises fourteen bouts with a pair of light heavyweight World Grand Prix quarter-finals featured on the top of the bill. In the main event the defending 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov meets Phil Davis in the rematch.

Nemkov (12-2) defeated Davis (22-5, 1 NC) by split decision in their first fight in November 2018. After that he submitted Rafael Carvalho in the second round and stopped former two-division titleholder Ryan Bader also in Round 2, to become a new light heavyweight champion and secure the seventh straight victory.

Davis is coming off the win by split decision against Lyoto Machida. Prior to that he scored a pair of third-round TKOs against Karl Albrektsson and Liam McGeary.

In Bellator 257 co-main event Corey Anderson (14-5) goes up against Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1). The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Friday, April 16 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 card

Main Card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis

Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi

Preliminary card

Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva

Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Pedro Carvalho

Mads Burnell vs. Saul Rogers

Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard

John De Jesus vs. Alfred Khashakyan

Steve Mowry vs. Shaun Asher

Grachik Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson

Marcus Surin vs. Lance Gibson Jr.

Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik