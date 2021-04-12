Search
Bellator 257 fight card: Vadim Nemkov vs Phil Davis 2 tops live on Showtime this Friday

Parviz Iskenderov
Vadim Nemkov vs Phil Davis
Vadim Nemkov vs Phil Davis at Bellator 209 weigh-ins | Bellator MMA

Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2

Bellator 257 continues MMA action live on Showtime on Friday April 16 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The fight card comprises fourteen bouts with a pair of light heavyweight World Grand Prix quarter-finals featured on the top of the bill. In the main event the defending 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov meets Phil Davis in the rematch.

Nemkov (12-2) defeated Davis (22-5, 1 NC) by split decision in their first fight in November 2018. After that he submitted Rafael Carvalho in the second round and stopped former two-division titleholder Ryan Bader also in Round 2, to become a new light heavyweight champion and secure the seventh straight victory.

Davis is coming off the win by split decision against Lyoto Machida. Prior to that he scored a pair of third-round TKOs against Karl Albrektsson and Liam McGeary.

In Bellator 257 co-main event Corey Anderson (14-5) goes up against Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (18-5-1). The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Friday, April 16 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 card

Main Card

  • Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis
  • Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
  • Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez
  • Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi

Preliminary card

  • Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva
  • Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov
  • Jay Jay Wilson vs. Pedro Carvalho
  • Mads Burnell vs. Saul Rogers
  • Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard
  • John De Jesus vs. Alfred Khashakyan
  • Steve Mowry vs. Shaun Asher
  • Grachik Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson
  • Marcus Surin vs. Lance Gibson Jr.
  • Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik
