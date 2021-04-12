Marcos Maidana set for June return against Jaider Parra, two possible venues named

Argentinian boxing great Marcos Maidana is set to be back in the ring in June 2021. “El Chino” is expected to go up against Jaider Parra of Venezuela, whose resume includes the victory over Maidana’s younger brother Fabian. A pair of possible venues accommodating the event has been named today.

“The venue has not yet been confirmed. It could be Parque Roca or La Bombonera,” Francisco Pirez of WKN Argentina, who is close to the promotion, told FIGHTMAG.

Parque Roca is a common name for Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss in Buenos Aires. La Bombonera is a common name for football stadium Estadio Alberto J. Armando in La Boca, Buenos Aires.

Former WBA super lightweight and welterweight champion Marcos Maidana (35-5, 31 KOs) hasn’t fought since 2014 when he twice went the distance with Floyd Mayweather, and suffered the defeat by majority and unanimous decision in their first and second bout, respectively. Before that he scored a unanimous decision against Adrien Broner to claim WBA welterweight title, and secured a trio of stoppages against Josesito Lopez, Martin Angel Martinez and Jesus Soto Karass.

“El Chino” was expected to be back in the ring in April 2020 to face his fellow-Argentinian star, former World Kickboxing Network super cruiserweight champion Jorge “Acero” Cali. The exhibition matchup fell off due to pandemic. In 2021 the pair united forces and formed “Chino Maidana Promotions” putting on a series of boxing events.

Jaider Parra (33-3, 21 KOs, 1 NC) was last in action in December 2019, when he was stopped by Yvan Mendy in the sixth round of their WBO ‘Gold’ lightweight title bout. Prior to that he hasn’t lost in eleven outings, including the victories against Fabian Maidana, Jackson Torres, Patrick Lopez, among others.

More information for Marcos Maidana vs Jaider Parra is expected to follow in the coming weeks.