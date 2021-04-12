Search
Muay Thai

Carnage Corner: Nathan Corbett shares insight into Mongkhon tradition in Muay Thai (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Nathan Carnage Corbett
Nathan Carnage Corbett sealing the ring ahead of the bout | Art of Action/Total Carnage/World Kickboxing Network

Mongkon is a type of headgear worn by Thai boxers ahead of the bout, as they seal the ring and perform Wai Khru Ram Muay. The new “Carnage Corner” episode was featured on Lion Fight 65 live on UFC Fight Pass this past Friday, April 9 (results here), with former multi-weight world champion from Australia, Nathan Corbett, sharing insight into the ritual.

You can watch it below.

