Paul vs Askren date, start time, how to watch, US, UK, Australia, main event, full fight card

YouTuber Jake Paul and retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren square off in a boxing match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, April 17, which makes it Sunday, April 18 in Australia. The scheduled for eight round cruiserweight contest headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view.

Paul (2-0, 2 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against NBA vet Nate Robinson. Prior to that he TKO’d AnEsonGib in Round 1.

Askren (0-0) is a former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion. After a pair of defeats inside the UFC Octagon he retired from mixed martial arts, and is now set to make his pro boxing debut.

The co-main event is a ten-round battle between form WBA light heavyweight champion Regis Prograis (25-1, 21 KOs) and Ivan Redkach (23-5-1, 18 KOs, 1 NC). Also on the card a six-round matchup between former WBO cruiserweight title challenger Steve Cunningham (29-9-1, 12 KOs) and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir (0-0), and a light heavyweight contest between Joe Fournier (8-0, 8 KOs, 1 NC) and Reykon. The full Paul vs Askren undercard can be found below.

The pay-per-view show is also expected to feature musical performances by A-listers, including Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer and supergroup Mt. Westmore with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live, date and start time

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream on FITE.

The start time in the United States is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Paul vs Askren Australia date and time is scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

Paul vs Askren UK time is set for Sunday, April 18 at 2 am BST.

Paul vs Askren fight card

The four-fight Paul vs Askren main card follows the preliminary card comprises three bouts. The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, cruiserweight

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach, light welterweight

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir, heavyweight

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon, light heavyweight

Undercard

Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda, super middleweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres, middleweight

Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson, welterweight