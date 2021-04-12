Search
UFC Vegas 24 fight card: Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum headlines this weekend

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum

The next UFC Fight Night card taking place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 17 (Sunday, April 18 in Australia) appears to be locked and loaded. MMA event features twelve bouts in total, with Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum battling it out in the headliner of the show.

Former middleweight champion and current No.1 ranked contender Whittaker and the division’s No.8 ranked competitor Gastelum were initially set to square off in the main event of UFC 234 in February 2019. The bout fell off on the fight day after then champion was hospitalized, requiring urgent surgery (watch up top).

This coming weekend Whittaker was expected to face Paulo Costa. Mid March the latter was forced to withdraw due to illness, and was replaced by Gastelum.

NZ-born Australian Robert Whittaker (22-5) won two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier and Darren Till. Prior to that he was KO’d by Israel Adesanya, who became a new champion in the division.

American Kelvin Gastelum (16-6, 1 NC) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Ian Heinisch. Before that he suffered three defeats in a row against Jack Hermansson, Till and Adesanya.

The UFC Vegas 24 co-main event is set to see a lightweight battle between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs Gastelum live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is set for April 17 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 24 Australia time is scheduled for April 18 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST. The fight fans can watch the event live on UFC Fight Pass and on ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs Gastelum fight card

Main Card

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum
  • Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun
  • Luis Pena vs. Alexander Munoz
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo

Preliminary card

  • Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish
  • Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino
  • Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Bartosz Fabinski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
  • Zarah Fairn dos Santos vs. Josiane Nunes
  • Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

