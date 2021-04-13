Danny Dignum defends European title against Andrey Sirotkin – ‘I’m itching to get back in there’

Danny Dignum has set his sights on reaching the top of the middleweight division. He knows that a win over Andrey Sirotkin will help him achieve that goal when they clash in the headliner of MTK Fight Night on April 17.

The University of Bolton Stadium plays host to the terrific main event on Saturday, as Dignum (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBO European middleweight title against Sirotkin (19-1, 7 KOs). Boxing fans can watch the event live on IFL TV.

Dignum is currently ranked #5 in the world by the WBO. He knows that a win over Sirotkin, who is ranked #13 with the WBA, will go a long way to solidifying his status as one of the best up and coming 160lb fighters in the division.

“I’m very excited about this fight,” Dignum said. “Sirotkin is avoided but I believe in my ability and I want to get the top. By fighting the likes of him, I will get there.”

“I’m expecting Sirotkin to try and put the pressure on. He is a very awkward fighter that switches, but I’m prepared for whatever he brings. I’ve got to adapt to what is in front of me on the night, and there is a few things that my team have picked up on.”

“A win over Sirotkin puts me on the map and leads me into some big fights. I’ve been out of the ring for over a year and I’m itching to get back in there.”

“Training has gone perfect. 2020 was a hard year and I was scheduled to fight in December but I perforated my ear drum and had to cancel, but now I’m back to 100% and I will get the win on Saturday.”

Elsewhere on Saturday’s card, Dan Azeez puts his English light-heavyweight belt on the line against Ricky Summers. Joe Ham collides with Jack Bateson, Lewie Edmondson takes on Luke Blackledge, and Paul Ryan makes his professional debut against Kyle Hughes. In addition, Fearghus Quinn is back in action, Paul McCullagh meets Anthony Woolery, and Carl Fail returns.