Search
Boxing

Hall of Famer Joe Calzaghe says Liam Williams can beat Demetrius Andrade by points or late stoppage

Newswire
Joe Calzaghe
Joe Calzaghe | Matchroom Boxing

Joe Calzaghe has backed Liam Williams to become Wales’ latest World champion as he prepares to face Demetrius Andrade for the WBO World Middleweight title. The pair meets on Saturday April 17 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fl. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Williams (23-2-1 18 KOs) would become the 13th World ruler from Wales if he can prize the strap away from the unbeaten Andrade (25-0 18 KOs), who puts his title on the line for the fourth time.

Hall of Famer Joe Calzaghe famously brought the curtain down on his glittering career with wins on American soil against fellow legends Bernard Hopkins and Roy Jones Jr. He is backing Williams to produce his own memorable night Stateside.

“I would be thrilled to see Liam become World champion,” said Calzaghe. “He’s earned his spot at the table and now he just has to go out there and deliver. Everyone in Wales is behind him.

“It’s not going to be an easy night, but he’ll know that. Demetrius is a slippery customer with bags of skill, but I think Liam needs to get in there, get close to him, unsettle him, make him work and not give him one second’s rest.

“If he does that, I think he could take the belt on points and even force a late stoppage. It’ll be a hard night’s work, but he’s got the tools to get it done and I’d love to see him bring the belt back to Wales.”

Williams’ clash with Andrade headlines the night of action in Florida. In the co-feature Carlos Gongora (19-0 14 KOs) defends his IBO World Super-Middleweight title against Christopher Pearson (17-2 12 KOs). The full card can be found here.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

April 17, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum

April 17, 2021

MMA

Tony Harrison vs Bryant Perrella

April 17, 2021

Boxing

Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams

April 17, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 3 date set for July 10, headlines UFC 264 live on PPV

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a date for their third fight. The pair is set to square the differences, headlining UFC 264 live...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097