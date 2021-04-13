Hall of Famer Joe Calzaghe says Liam Williams can beat Demetrius Andrade by points or late stoppage

Joe Calzaghe has backed Liam Williams to become Wales’ latest World champion as he prepares to face Demetrius Andrade for the WBO World Middleweight title. The pair meets on Saturday April 17 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fl. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Williams (23-2-1 18 KOs) would become the 13th World ruler from Wales if he can prize the strap away from the unbeaten Andrade (25-0 18 KOs), who puts his title on the line for the fourth time.

Hall of Famer Joe Calzaghe famously brought the curtain down on his glittering career with wins on American soil against fellow legends Bernard Hopkins and Roy Jones Jr. He is backing Williams to produce his own memorable night Stateside.

“I would be thrilled to see Liam become World champion,” said Calzaghe. “He’s earned his spot at the table and now he just has to go out there and deliver. Everyone in Wales is behind him.

“It’s not going to be an easy night, but he’ll know that. Demetrius is a slippery customer with bags of skill, but I think Liam needs to get in there, get close to him, unsettle him, make him work and not give him one second’s rest.

“If he does that, I think he could take the belt on points and even force a late stoppage. It’ll be a hard night’s work, but he’s got the tools to get it done and I’d love to see him bring the belt back to Wales.”

Williams’ clash with Andrade headlines the night of action in Florida. In the co-feature Carlos Gongora (19-0 14 KOs) defends his IBO World Super-Middleweight title against Christopher Pearson (17-2 12 KOs). The full card can be found here.