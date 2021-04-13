Ryan Stevenson and Josh Padley sign with MTK Global

MTK Global announced the signing of undefeated Doncaster duo Ryan Stevenson and Josh Padley to the promotion.

Stevenson (8-0, 2 KOs) has won eight fights in a row in the paid ranks, with two stoppages coming in his last three fights, the most recent of which was over Geiboord Omier in February 2020.

Padley (4-0) has won all four of his fights since making his debut in 2019, with the 25-year-old now looking to kick on and continue his good run of form.

The Yorkshire pair look destined for big things in their respective careers, and they’re both thrilled to be teaming up with MTK Global.

Stevenson said: “I’m very excited to be joining MTK Global. It’s a massive platform and a huge opportunity to perform and showcase my skills. It feels amazing to be part of the biggest team in boxing alongside the biggest names in the sport.

“I feel as though the welterweight division is one of the hottest in boxing at the minute, from domestic to world level. I would love to get in the mix with the top lads at domestic level and get my hands on the British title.

“I would like to fight as soon as possible and I am more than ready to get back to it. Over the next 12 months I just want to be active as much as I can and I would love to have a belt around my waist.”

Padley said: “I’m extremely happy about joining the MTK Global team. There isn’t any other company out there that even compete with how MTK are growing and evolving. MTK are at the elite level and I hope I can become a household name along with some of their other guys one day too.

“I had a decent amateur career with 31 contests and 26 wins, and I won the under 20 National Championships, and multiple Yorkshire titles. I feel my slick yet aggressive style of fighting is suited far more to the professional ranks, and I’m currently 4-0 and getting better with each fight.

“I live the lifestyle of an athlete so I’m always ready, and I want to get my name out there and give people exciting fights to watch!”

MTK Global’s Johnney Roye added: “We’re pleased to welcome Ryan Stevenson and Josh Padley to the team. We’ve seen them both compete on one of our Bolton events in the past, and they are the latest in a crop of unbeaten young stars to sign with MTK Global, so I’m looking forward to seeing what they can achieve.”

News on when Stevenson and Padley will have their first bouts as MTK Global fighters are expected to be announced in a due course.