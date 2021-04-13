Team USA Khalil Coe joins Matchroom Boxing, pro debut set for May 29 on Haney vs Linares undercard

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom announce the signing of Team USA podium starlet Khalil Coe. He will make his professional debut on the undercard of Devin Haney’s WBC World Lightweight title defense against Jorge Linares at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday May 29. Boxing fans worldwide can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

The 24 year old, who will be guided by comanagers Keith Connolly and David McWater, hit the headlines when he knocked out Cuba’s 2016 Olympic gold medal man Julio Cesar La Cruz in June 2018 on his first international assignment.

The Jersey City talent will debut at Light-Heavyweight with a view to moving down to 168lbs, and he’s thrilled to be joining the paid ranks and is ready to make a big impact.

“This is what I’ve been working for and to be able to have Matchroom behind me makes it even better,” said Coe. “I cannot wait to put on a show and give the boxing world what they’ve been waiting for.

“I want to thank Keith Connolly, David McWater and Eddie Hearn for making this possible, and I am excited to start my journey on May 29.”

“Khalil is a real talent, and I am delighted to add him to the team,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “A big puncher with an interesting story and a good team behind him, there’s nothing to stop Khalil from making a big impact in the sport, and it’s going to be great to see him develop with Matchroom and DAZN.”