Jack Bateson expects ‘a good hard fight’ against Joe Ham – I’ve got what it takes to win

Undefeated Jack Bateson (12-0, 3 KOs) insists he is more than ready for his step up in competition when he meets former Scottish champion Joe Ham (16-2, 6 KOs) at MTK Fight Night this Saturday, April 17. The event airs live on IFL TV from the University of Bolton Stadium.

It will be the biggest challenge of Bateson’s career so far, but the Leeds fighter is confident that he will produce a spectacular performance.

Bateson said: “I’m really looking forward to this fight. I’ve been training hard and learning every day in the gym all year. On Saturday I get my chance to put it all in to play. I’ve left no stone unturned. It’s been a great camp and I’m ready to go.

“Joe Ham is a good fighter, I’m expecting a good hard fight but one that I will win and I will show what I’m capable of doing at this level. I know I’ve got what it takes to win this fight.

“It was great to get a fight in last September and keep active. That fight will have done me a lot of good, there will be no ring rust for me going in to this one.

“I am fully focused on the job in hand but a great performance and win here will set me up for titles. I’m ready for these fights now!”

In the main event Danny Dignum defends his WBO European middleweight title against Andrey Sirotkin. Among other bouts featured on the card, Dan Azeez puts his English light-heavyweight belt on the line against Ricky Summers, Lewie Edmondson takes on Luke Blackledge, and Paul Ryan makes his professional debut against Kyle Hughes.

In addition, Fearghus Quinn clashes with Jan Ardon, Paul McCullagh meets Anthony Woolery, and Carl Fail goes up against Kristaps Zulgis. The full lineup can be found here.