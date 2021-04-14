Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne live stream PPV on sale now, tickets cost and start time set

The next night of a big bang on Australian soil is here, as Paul Gallen and Lucas Browne square off in a heavyweight boxing match on Wednesday, April 21. The contest headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view from WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW.

Unbeaten Paul Gallen (10-0-1, 5 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision scored in December 2020 against K-1 and UFC legend Mark Hunt. In 2019 the NRL star fought to a majority draw with Barry Hall and TKO’d John Hopoate in Round 2.

Lucas Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) was last in action in November 2019 when he TKO’d John Hopoate in the second round. Prior to that he suffered the defeat by knockout in the third round against David Allen, which snapped his three-win streak.

In March 2018 Browne challenged Dillian Whyte for WBC ‘Silver’ heavyweight title, but was KO’d in Round 6. Two years earlier he stopped Ruslan Chagaev in Round 10 and took WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight strap. The latter was later reinstated as champion after Browne failed a drug test.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne

Boxing fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne live stream on Kayo. The date and start time is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21 at 7 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95.

PPV tickets are on sale today, Wednesday, April 14, and can be ordered now here.

“For users who buy access to PPV and do not have a Kayo Sports monthly subscription, they will have full access to Kayo Sports until 11.59 pm Sunday 25th April,” reads the announcement sent out by the streaming platform.

Gallen vs Browne card

Among the bouts featured on the Gallen vs Browne undercard, Kye MacKenzie and Bruno Tarimo battle it out for IBF International and IBO Intercontinental super featherweight titles, Jack Brubaker meets Steve Spark, and Leonardo Zappavigna takes on Danny Kennedy.

The announced to date list of matchups looks as the following:

Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne, heavyweight

Kye MacKenzie vs Bruno Tarimo, super featherweight

Jack Brubaker vs Steve Spark, welterweight

Leonardo Zappavigna vs Danny Kennedy, welterweight

Liam Wilson vs Francis Chua, super featherweight

Tyler Sargent Wilson vs Steven Rados, super middleweight

Jackson Murray vs Webster Teaupa, heavyweight

Viviana Ruiz Corredor vs Bec Moss, super flyweight