ONE on TNT 2 results: Christian Lee TKO’s Timofey Nastyukhin to retain lightweight title

Christian Lee successfully retained his lightweight title when he stopped Timofey Nastyukhin in the first round of their ONE on TNT 2 headline-bout. The event took place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Thursday, April 15 (AEST).

Advertisements

In the co-main event Janet Todd secured the win against Anne Line Hogstad by TKO in the third round of their women’s atomweight Muay Thai bout. The rest of fight card saw a trio of MMA bouts.

The full ONE on TNT 2 results can be found below.

ONE Championship on TNT 2 results

Christian Lee def. Timofey Nastyukhin by TKO (R1 at 1:13) – retains ONE lightweight world title

Janet Todd def. Anne Line Hogstad by TKO (R3 at 1:36, Muay Thai)

Yoshiki Nakahara def. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg via disqualification

Wang Shuo def. Kim Kyu Sung by KO (R3 at 1:51)

Shuya Kamikubo def. Mitchell Chamale by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:13)