Search
Results

ONE on TNT 2 results: Christian Lee TKO’s Timofey Nastyukhin to retain lightweight title

Parviz Iskenderov
Christian Lee vs Timofey Nastyukhin
Christian Lee vs Timofey Nastyukhin | ONE Championship

Christian Lee successfully retained his lightweight title when he stopped Timofey Nastyukhin in the first round of their ONE on TNT 2 headline-bout. The event took place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Thursday, April 15 (AEST).

Advertisements

In the co-main event Janet Todd secured the win against Anne Line Hogstad by TKO in the third round of their women’s atomweight Muay Thai bout. The rest of fight card saw a trio of MMA bouts.

The full ONE on TNT 2 results can be found below.

ONE Championship on TNT 2 results

Christian Lee def. Timofey Nastyukhin by TKO (R1 at 1:13) – retains ONE lightweight world title

Janet Todd def. Anne Line Hogstad by TKO (R3 at 1:36, Muay Thai)

Yoshiki Nakahara def. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg via disqualification

Wang Shuo def. Kim Kyu Sung by KO (R3 at 1:51)

Shuya Kamikubo def. Mitchell Chamale by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:13)

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAMuay ThaiResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

April 17, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum

April 17, 2021

MMA

Tony Harrison vs Bryant Perrella

April 17, 2021

Boxing

Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams

April 17, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 3 date set for July 10, headlines UFC 264 live on PPV

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a date for their third fight. The pair is set to square the differences, headlining UFC 264 live...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097