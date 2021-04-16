Search
Andrade vs Williams time, US, UK, Australia, live stream, how to watch, fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams
Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams

Demetrius Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs) defends his WBO middleweight title against mandatory challenger Liam Williams (23-2-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday, April 17 (Sunday, April 18 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Davie, FL.

Andrade was interested in facing one of the big names in the middleweight division. Due to pandemic the things didn’t go in accordance to the core plan, and he “has decided to settle in the meantime for his mandatory,” reads the announcement sent out by the streaming platform.

Williams secured seven straight victories after suffering a pair of defeats against former world champion Liam Smith. He aims to “punish Andrade for daring to look beyond their fight to ‘bigger and better'”.

The co-feature on the night is set to see Carlos Gongora, as he defends his IBO super middleweight title in a twelve-rounder against Christopher Pearson. The full Andrade vs Williams undercard can be found below.

How to watch Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams live, date and start time

Boxing fans can watch Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams live stream on DAZN. The start time scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States, which makes it 8 pm BST in the UK.

Andrade vs Williams Australia date and time is set for Sunday, April 18 at 5 am AEST / 3 am AWST. Boxing fans can also tune in and watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Andrade vs Williams fight card

  • Demetrius Andrade vs. Liam Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight – Andrade’s WBO middleweight title
  • Carlos Gongora vs. Chris Pearson, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Gongora’s IBO super middleweight title
  • Mahammadrasul Majidov vs. Andrey Fedosov
  • Otha Jones III vs. Jorge Castaneda
  • Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Israel Mercado
  • Alexis Espino vs. Ty McLeod
  • Aaron Aponte vs. Javier Martinez
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

