Andrade vs Williams time, US, UK, Australia, live stream, how to watch, fight card

Demetrius Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs) defends his WBO middleweight title against mandatory challenger Liam Williams (23-2-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday, April 17 (Sunday, April 18 in Australia). The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Davie, FL.

Andrade was interested in facing one of the big names in the middleweight division. Due to pandemic the things didn’t go in accordance to the core plan, and he “has decided to settle in the meantime for his mandatory,” reads the announcement sent out by the streaming platform.

Williams secured seven straight victories after suffering a pair of defeats against former world champion Liam Smith. He aims to “punish Andrade for daring to look beyond their fight to ‘bigger and better'”.

The co-feature on the night is set to see Carlos Gongora, as he defends his IBO super middleweight title in a twelve-rounder against Christopher Pearson. The full Andrade vs Williams undercard can be found below.

How to watch Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams live, date and start time

Boxing fans can watch Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams live stream on DAZN. The start time scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States, which makes it 8 pm BST in the UK.

Andrade vs Williams Australia date and time is set for Sunday, April 18 at 5 am AEST / 3 am AWST. Boxing fans can also tune in and watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Andrade vs Williams fight card

Demetrius Andrade vs. Liam Williams, 12 rounds, middleweight – Andrade’s WBO middleweight title

Carlos Gongora vs. Chris Pearson, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Gongora’s IBO super middleweight title

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs. Andrey Fedosov

Otha Jones III vs. Jorge Castaneda

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Israel Mercado

Alexis Espino vs. Ty McLeod

Aaron Aponte vs. Javier Martinez