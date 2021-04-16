Search
Bellator 257 weigh-in results: Vadim Nemkov vs Phil Davis 2 set, light heavyweight title official

Parviz Iskenderov
Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2

Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, April 16 (Saturday April, 17 in Australia). A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

The defending 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov weighed-in at 204.5 for his rematch against Phil Davis, who showed 205. The pair squares off in the quarter-final of light heavyweight World Grand Prix, headlining the event.

Corey Anderson and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov tipped the scales at 204.75 and 204.5, respectively, for their light heavyweight WGP quarter-final, that serves as the co-main event.

Jay-Jay Wilson missed featherweight limit, coming in at 146.75 for his bout against Pedro Carvalho, 144.75. The contest proceeds at catchweight. The full Bellator 257 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 card

Main Card

Vadim Nemkov (204.5) vs. Phil Davis (205)

Corey Anderson (204.75) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (204.5)

Paul Daley (174.75) vs. Sabah Homasi (175)

Veta Arteaga (124.5) vs. Desiree Yanez (125.75)

Undercard

Julius Anglickas (205) vs. Gregory Milliard (205.5)

Julia Budd (145.25) vs. Dayana Silva (144.75)

Steve Mowry (247) vs. Shaun Asher (247.25)

Grachik Bozinyan (170) vs. Demarques Jackson (170.75)

Raymond Daniels (169.75) vs. Peter Stanonik (170)

Karl Albrektsson (205.75) vs. Viktor Nemkov (206)

Pedro Carvalho (144.75) vs. Jay-Jay Wilson (146.75)*

Lance Gibson Jr. (155) vs. Marcus Surin (155.25)

Saul Rogers (145.75) vs. Mads Burnell (146)

*Missed weight.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

