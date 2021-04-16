Search
Boxing

Wildfighter Round 5: Jason Whateley vs Aaron Russell live stream on Facebook, April 17

Parviz Iskenderov
Wildfighter Round 5 Jason Whateley vs Aaron Russell weigh-in
Wildfighter Round 5: Jason Whateley vs Aaron Russell weigh-in | Pic: Instagram/wildfighter_

Locked and Loaded

The fifth edition of Wildfighter features Australian cruiserweight champion Jason Whateley (7-0, 6 KOs) as he takes on Aaron Russell (13-6, 5 KOs) for the IBF Australasian cruiserweight title on Saturday, April 17. The scheduled for ten rounds contest headlines boxing fight card taking place at Geelong Arena in Geelong, VIC.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Victor Nagbe (2-0) faces off Terry Nicholas (1-0, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The rest of fight card features a series of bouts with boxing talent from across Victoria. The lineup can be found below.

In addition, the event is set to kick off the “Wildfighter Gym Wars” series, with the participants representing Wildfighter Gym, Elite Training Center and The Training Room.

While those with tickets will enjoy the fight action at the arena, boxing fans around the world can watch Wildfighter Round 5 live stream on Facebook. Doors open at 5 pm AEST, with the first bell set to ring at 5:30 pm AEST. The broadcast starts at 6 pm AEST, which makes it 4 am ET / 1 am PT in the US, and 9 am BST in the UK.

The event is promoted by former IBO World super featherweight champion Will Tomlinson (25-3-1, 13 KO).

Wildfighter RND 5 fight card

  • Jason Whateley vs. Aaron Russell, 10 rounds
  • Victor Nagbe vs. Terry Nicholas, 6 rounds
  • Mark Smith vs. Max Reeves, 8 rounds
  • James Shingles vs. Luke Gersbeck, 4 rounds
  • Sam Dwyer vs. Billy Mitchem, 4 rounds
  • Cesur Afacan vs. Jay Dalli, 4 rounds
  • Melvin Frederick vs. Colin Norris, 4 rounds
Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

April 17, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum

April 17, 2021

MMA

Tony Harrison vs Bryant Perrella

April 17, 2021

Boxing

Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams

April 17, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 3 date set for July 10, headlines UFC 264 live on PPV

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a date for their third fight. The pair is set to square the differences, headlining UFC 264 live...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097