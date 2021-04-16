Wildfighter Round 5: Jason Whateley vs Aaron Russell live stream on Facebook, April 17

The fifth edition of Wildfighter features Australian cruiserweight champion Jason Whateley (7-0, 6 KOs) as he takes on Aaron Russell (13-6, 5 KOs) for the IBF Australasian cruiserweight title on Saturday, April 17. The scheduled for ten rounds contest headlines boxing fight card taking place at Geelong Arena in Geelong, VIC.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Victor Nagbe (2-0) faces off Terry Nicholas (1-0, 1 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The rest of fight card features a series of bouts with boxing talent from across Victoria. The lineup can be found below.

In addition, the event is set to kick off the “Wildfighter Gym Wars” series, with the participants representing Wildfighter Gym, Elite Training Center and The Training Room.

While those with tickets will enjoy the fight action at the arena, boxing fans around the world can watch Wildfighter Round 5 live stream on Facebook. Doors open at 5 pm AEST, with the first bell set to ring at 5:30 pm AEST. The broadcast starts at 6 pm AEST, which makes it 4 am ET / 1 am PT in the US, and 9 am BST in the UK.

The event is promoted by former IBO World super featherweight champion Will Tomlinson (25-3-1, 13 KO).

Wildfighter RND 5 fight card

Jason Whateley vs. Aaron Russell, 10 rounds

Victor Nagbe vs. Terry Nicholas, 6 rounds

Mark Smith vs. Max Reeves, 8 rounds

James Shingles vs. Luke Gersbeck, 4 rounds

Sam Dwyer vs. Billy Mitchem, 4 rounds

Cesur Afacan vs. Jay Dalli, 4 rounds

Melvin Frederick vs. Colin Norris, 4 rounds