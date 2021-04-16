Ricky Summers ‘really excited’ for his bout against Dan Azeez – ‘I’m more than ready for this fight’

Ricky Summers plans on unleashing over a year’s worth of frustration when he challenges Dan Azeez for the English light heavyweight title at MTK Fight Night taking place at the University of Bolton Stadium this Saturday, April 17. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on IFL TV.

It is the first time since December 2019 that Summers (17-2-1, 6 KOs) will be getting the chance to step into the ring, and he is relishing the opportunity to once again lace up the gloves, when he takes on Azeez (12-0, 8 KOs).

Summers said: “It has been hard times for us all but I’ve really missed being under those lights and I can’t wait for Saturday.”

“Training has gone great in the build up. I changed trainers after my last fight and I’m now working with Errol Johnson, Paul Mann and the rest of the team which is brilliant. We have been in the gym working hard for the past year and I’m more than ready for this fight.

“I’ve seen Dan Azeez box three or four times and he’s a very good fighter. There are a few things we’ve noticed but I don’t look at them much as every fighter can be different on the night.”

“Dan has got good experience and has been over 10 rounds before so it will be tough, but all of my concentration has been on him over the past few months, so I’m really excited for this fight.”

In the main event Danny Dignum defends his WBO European middleweight title against Andrey Sirotkin. Among other bouts, Joe Ham collides with Jack Bateson, Lewie Edmondson takes on Luke Blackledge, and Paul Ryan makes his professional debut against Kyle Hughes. In addition, Fearghus Quinn clashes with Jan Ardon, Paul McCullagh meets Anthony Woolery, and Carl Fail goes up against Kristaps Zulgis.