Russian middleweight Andrey Sirotkin aims win in England against European champion Danny Dignum

Andrey Sirotkin plans on gaining revenge for his previous trip to England. The Russian middleweight faces Danny Dignum for the WBO European title in the headliner of MTK Fight Night at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, April 17. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on IFL TV.

The last time Sirotkin (19-1, 7 KOs) fought in England, he came up short against former world title challenger John Ryder. The Russian has vowed that it will be a different story against Dignum (13-0, 7 KOs).

Sirotkin said: “I am very excited and glad this fight is here. Everything has gone according to plan in training and I have listened to everything my coaches have had to say.”

“I don’t know much about Danny Dignum. I watched a couple of his fights, but I will learn in battle. I am coming to get the victory in England.”

“He has a high WBO ranking and that is why I have taken this fight. I want to climb the rankings and a win here helps me get closer to a title fight.

“I see this as a chance to get redemption from the last fight I had in England. I need England to remember me for a victory and I will get it on Saturday.”

Among other bouts featured on the card, Dan Azeez puts his English light-heavyweight belt on the line against Ricky Summers, and Joe Ham collides with Jack Bateson. As well, Lewie Edmondson takes on Luke Blackledge, Paul Ryan makes his professional debut against Kyle Hughes, and Fearghus Quinn clashes with Jan Ardon. In addition, Paul McCullagh meets Anthony Woolery, and Carl Fail goes up against Kristaps Zulgis.