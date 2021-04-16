Tony Harrison predicts KO against Bryant Perrella, who aims the win sending him to the top

Former WBC super welterweight champion Tony Harrison and hard-hitting southpaw Bryant Perrella previewed their main event showdown on a virtual press conference. The pair squares off in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on FOX from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 17, which makes it Sunday, April 18 in Australia.

The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US and 10 am AEST in Australia. The full card can be found here.

Check out below what Harrison, Perrella, and Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, had to say ahead of the event.

Tony Harrison: This fight is going to end with me knocking Perrella out

“We’re looking forward to something exciting Saturday. It’s going to be a great fight and I’m looking to provide a strong and emphatic finish.

“I wouldn’t have picked Perrella for my fight to come back. I would have picked someone with more to lose, but to his credit, he’s coming up to an unfamiliar weight class to take me on. He’s going to be a great challenge and I appreciate him stepping up to the task. It shows the confidence he has in himself and in his training.

“My brother LJ has always been in my corner, it’s just taken my father’s passing for him to become the leader in my corner. He was a great basketball player and I think that’s played a big part in how he views a fight. He was a point guard, so he had to see the whole floor. He can see so much of what I need to do in order to be successful on fight night.

“My father taught me how to fight, so what I needed in a new trainer is someone who gives me an energetic boost. My brother is someone who knows how to reach me when the time comes where I need to be reached. I couldn’t find that from someone who was just getting to know me. I had to find someone who already knew me.

“When it comes to fighting, I know how to keep my emotions intact, because I’ve been doing it my whole life. It’s something I just go in there and do. I got my ass kicked in my first couple sparring sessions of this camp, or I felt like it at least, because I was coming off of 16 months off. My body had to get re-accustomed to what I had been going through my whole life previously. I used that struggle as motivation. It showed me what I had to do in order to be victorious in this fight. Now I’m the one busting other people up. I came a long way from the beginning of camp.

“Everyone knows I would love a third fight against Jermell Charlo. He’s a guy who I know I can beat. But I’m not going to take the spotlight away from Perrella. That’s the guy who’s in front of me. If I don’t take care of this first step, I don’t get the Charlo fight. Perrella is coming to win and he’s just as motivated as me.

“I’m going to go out there and look exciting. Both of us are heavy hitters and we’re both coming in with new trainers. Whoever executes their plan the best will be successful in this fight.

“The 154-pound weight class is the best division in boxing. You can match up anyone one through ten in the rankings and get a great fight every time out. What makes it the best is that we continue to fight each other time and time again. All of these fights people want are going to happen. We’re going to keep competing no matter who wins or loses.

“Ring rust is always a factor, but I think he’s going to have it too. It’ll take a couple of rounds, but I’ve been doing this so long I don’t expect it to take much more. Once I get used to it, I’m going to be comfortable. If I touch him up in round one or two, then this fight is not going to last very long.

“The king is back. I see nothing less for myself than the standard I set, which is getting the knockout. It’s either going to be a knockout, referee stoppage or Roy Jones Jr. throwing in the towel. It’s going to be electric on both sides as long as it lasts. My opponent is no pushover, but this fight is going to end with me knocking Perrella out.”

Bryant Perrella: Beating Tony Harrison sends me straight to the top

“I had an amazing training camp on a farm with the GOAT, Roy Jones Jr. I got lots of knowledge and experience, plus great sparring. It’s a huge blessing and a great opportunity to have this chance to fight and I can’t wait to showcase my skills and put on an exciting fight.

“Roy has been there and he’s done that, and he’s done it against people who everyone said he had no chance against. I know I’m the underdog, but that’s okay, because the fans don’t fight. It’s just me and Tony. It’s my hard work and preparation against his. I have 100% faith in my ability and I’m ready to put on a great show.

“Tony has a big name in this sport as a former champion. He’s been at the top of his game for a while. Me coming out and dethroning him, will put a lot of shine on myself. This is a tremendous opportunity to catapult my career.

“Not having to get to 147 pounds in camp was great. I always work hard and I might have even worked harder for this one. I was soaking up so much knowledge with Roy. I’m going to be strong, powerful and fast at this new weight. I’m going to be a full blown lion on fight night and I can’t wait to get it on.

“This win means everything for my career. Beating Tony Harrison sends me straight to the top. I’m coming for the straps. I want to be world champion so bad. I know my ability and I know what I’m capable of. This weight class is going to be perfectly suited to me. Fighting someone like Tony is so motivating.

“I’ve done everything necessary so that I can showcase my talents in this fight. I’m going to show something that I’ve never been able to show before. Even in my wins, it wasn’t fully who I am. I’m planning to go out there and look spectacular.

“I see my hand being raised at the end of this fight, however it comes. Knockout or decision. It’s going to be an exciting fight, so everyone should tune-in. Everyone sees me as an underdog, but you’re going to see I’m on this level Saturday night.”

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions

“This is the type of fight that I really love. This is a fight with two veterans in a crossroads clash, with the winner back in contention on the path to a world title fight.

“The late great matchmaker Teddy Brenner had three criteria for a great matchup, and one of them was if the winner would get something big from being victorious. This fight is a big yes to that question.

“Tony wants to reclaim a world championship, and he will have all he can handle in the hard-hitting and talented Perrella. The 154-pound division is stacked with talent, so I can’t wait to see who comes out on top Saturday night and takes the next steps towards a world title.”