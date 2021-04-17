Bellator 257 results, live stream, how to watch, start time, Nemkov vs Davis 2, main event, full fight card

Bellator 257 features a series of MMA bouts live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, April 16 (Saturday April, 17 in Australia). In the main event Vadim Nemkov puts his 205-pound title on the line when he faces Phil Davis in the rematch. The pair squares off in the light heavyweight World Grand Prix quarter-final.

Advertisements

The co-main event is another WGP quarter-final, featuring Corey Anderson up against Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. The full Bellator 257 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis 2 main card live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Friday, April 16 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which makes it Saturday, April 17 at 11 am AEST in Australia.

The preliminary card live stream is available up top (via the promotion’s channel on YouTube). The kick off is set for 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US and 8 am AEST in Australia.

Stay tuned with Bellator 257 results below (will be updated).

Bellator 257: Nemkov vs Davis results

To refresh click here.

Main card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis

Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi

Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez

Undercard

Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard

Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva

Steve Mowry vs. Shaun Asher

Grachik Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson

Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik

Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jay-Jay Wilson

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Marcus Surin

Saul Rogers vs. Mads Burnell