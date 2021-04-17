Claressa Shields MMA debut date set, two-weight boxing champ faces Brittney Elkin on June 10

The date for Claressa Shields’ MMA debut has been scheduled for June 10. Battling it out at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ the two-weight undisputed boxing world champion faces Brittney Elkin. The contest is featured on the PFL fight card live on ESPN 2 and ESPN 3.

Undefeated Claressa Shields (11-0 boxing) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Marie-Eve Dicaire. Coming out on top this past March, she became the first boxer in four-belt era to hold undisputed title in two different weight classes.

Earlier in her pro boxing career Shields defeated Ivana Habazin, Christina Hammer, Femke Hermans, among others. As an amateur she has twice lifted Olympic gold in London and Rio, as well as the top spot at the 2014 and 2016 world boxing championships, and 2015 Pan American Games.

“I am very excited to cement my legacy as the Greatest Woman of All Time,” said Shields (via press release sent out by PFL). “I cannot wait to step into the PFL cage for the first time on June 10 and show the world that I never back down from a challenge.”

“I have shown I am the best boxer in the world and eventually I intend to do the same thing as a mixed martial artist.”

Brittney Elkin (3-6 MMA) lost three of her previous bouts. She was last in action back in January 2019, when he suffered the defeat by TKO due to injury against Bobbi Jo Dalziel. Prior to that she was submitted by Kayla Harrison in the first round and stopped by Amanda Bell in Round 2.

Elkin’s most recent win goes back June 2016 when she TKO’d Kola Shippentower Willingham in the first round.

“I’m very grateful to be back in the PFL and to have this opportunity to square off with Claressa Shields,” Elkin said. “I know she is a great boxer but this is MMA and I plan to show everyone that I am a well-rounded fighter who can compete wherever the fight takes me.”

The rest of PFL MMA card on June 10 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.