Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams weigh-in results: WBO middleweight title official, full card set

Parviz Iskenderov
The defending WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, mandatory challenger Liam Williams, and the rest of fighters battling it out on the night stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live stream on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Davie, FL on Saturday, April 17 (Sunday, April 18 in Australia).

The challenger Liam Williams was first to weigh-in, showing 160. The champion came-in at Demetrius Andrade 159.5. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

The defending IBO super middleweight champion Carlos Gongora and challenger Christopher Pearson tipped the scales at 167.75 and 167.5 for their 12-round co-main event bout, respectively. Get the full Andrade vs Williams fight card and weigh-in results below.

Boxing fans can watch Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the United States, which makes it 8 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, April 18 at 5 am AEST / 3 am AWST.

Andrade vs Williams fight card

Main Card (DAZN)

Demetrius Andrade (159.5) vs. Liam Williams (160), 12 rounds, middleweight – Andrade’s WBO middleweight title

Carlos Gongora (167.75) vs. Christopher Pearson (167.5), 12 rounds, super middleweight – Gongora’s IBO super middleweight title

Mahammadrasul Majidov (232) vs. Andrey Fedosov (224.5), 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arthur Biyarslanov (136.5) vs. Israel Mercado (136.75), 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Otha Jones III (134.5) vs. Jorge Castaneda (135), 8 rounds, lightweight

Aaron Aponte (140) vs. Javier Martinez (138.25), 4 rounds, super lightweight

Alexis Espino (161.25) vs. Ty McLeod (164.5), 6 rounds, super middleweight (float bout)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

