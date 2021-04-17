Jake Paul vs Ben Askren weigh-in results: Former MMA champ predicts 7th round TKO, YouTuber gives 2 rounds

Jake Paul, Ben Askren, and the rest of fighters featured on the Triller Fight Club card on April 17, stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live on pay-per-view from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA presenting a series of boxing bouts and performances from the A-list artists.

Jake Paul weighed-in at 191.5. Ben Askren came in at 191. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds.

As for the fight result, former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren predicted the seventh-round TKO. On the other side, YouTuber Jake Paul said “I don’t think he makes it out of two rounds”.

Among other matchups, Regis Prograis tipped the scales at 143 for his co-main event bout against Ivan Redkach, who was 142. Steve Cunningham and Frank Mir weighed-in at 206 and 276, respectively. In addition, Joe Fournier declared 187, while his opponent Reykon showed 178.5.

How to watch Paul vs Askren live

Fans around the world can watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream on FITE. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Paul vs Askren Australia date and time is set for Sunday, April 18 at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST. In the UK the fight card kicks off at 2 am BST. The live stream is also available on FITE.

Get the full Paul vs Askren fight card and weigh-in results below.

Paul vs Askren card

Jake Paul (191.5) vs. Ben Askren (191)

Regis Prograis (143) vs. Ivan Redkach (142)

Steve Cunningham (206) vs. Frank Mir (276)

Joe Fournier (187) vs. Reykon (178.5)

Junior Younan (171.5) vs. Jeyson Minda (171.5)

Quinton Randall (149) vs. William Jackson (144)