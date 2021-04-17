Tony Harrison vs Bryant Perrella weigh-in results: 7-fight card set

Former WBC super welterweight champion Tony Harrison weighed-in at 154.8 for his 12 round bout against Bryant Perrella, who showed 153.8. The pair squares off in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on FOX from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, April 17, which makes it Sunday, April 18 in Australia.

Omar Juarez and Elias Araujo came-in at 142 and 141.8, respectively, for their 10-round super lightweight co-feature. The full Harrison vs Perrella fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Harrison vs Perrella main card airs live on FOX, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, and 10 am AEST in Australia. The undercard kicks off on FS1 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 9 am AEST.

Harrison vs Perrella fight card

Main Card (FOX)

Tony Harrison (154.8) vs Bryant Perrella (153.8), 12 rounds, super welterweight

Omar Juarez (142) vs Elias Araujo (141.8), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr (151.2) vs James Martin (152), 8 rounds, welterweight

Undercard (FS1)

Chavez Barrientes (122.6) vs Luis Valdes (123), 4/6 rounds, super bantamweight (swing bout)

Efetobor Apochi (198.2) vs Deon Nicholson (193.6), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – WBA cruiserweight title eliminator

Darwin Price (142) vs Saul Corral (143.8), 8 rounds, super lightweight

Angel Barrientes (120.8) vs Ulises Rosales (121), 4 rounds, super bantamweight