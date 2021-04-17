UFC Vegas 24 start time US, Australia, how to watch, live stream, Whittaker vs Gastelum, full fight card

UFC Vegas 24 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday April 17 in the US, which makes it Sunday April 18 in Australia. In the main event former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker squares off against No.8 ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum.

The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose. Also on the main card Andrei Arlovski faces Chase Sherman, Abdul Razak Alhassan takes on Jacob Malkoun, and Luis Pena goes up against Alexander Munoz.

The full UFC Vegas 24 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 24 start time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The fight action begins on the preliminary card, kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 24 Australia time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs Gastelum live stream on ESPN on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. The preliminary card kicks off at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 24 card

Main Card (ESPN+ / ESPN on Kayo)

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose

Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun

Luis Pena vs. Alex Munoz

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / ESPN on Kayo)

Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish

Alexandr Romanov vs. Juan Espino

Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Austin Hubbard vs. Dakota Bush

Tony Gravley vs. Anthony Birchak