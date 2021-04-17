UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results: Whittaker vs Gastelum set, 2 fighters heavy, 1 fight cancelled

The main event fighters Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, as well as the rest of athletes battling it out at UFC Vegas 24 stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 17 in the US, which makes it Sunday, April 18 in Australia.

Former middleweight champion Whittaker weighed-in at 185.5, while his opponent Gastelum showed 185. Lightweights Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose, both came in at 156 for their co-main event.

Tracy Cortez missed flyweight limit, showing 126.5 for her bout against Justine Kish, 125.5. She forfeits 20 per cent of her purse and the matchup proceeds at catchweight.

Zarah Fairn weighed-in at 147, missing the 139-pound catchweight limit by eight pounds, for her bout against Josiane Nunes, 136. The fight has been cancelled “due to weight management issues with Zarah Fairn,” as per UFC.com.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 24 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available live on ESPN on Kayo.

Get the full UFC Vegas 24 fight card and weight results below.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum card

Main Card

Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Jeremy Stephens (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs. Chase Sherman (251)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5)

Luis Pena (155) vs. Alexander Munoz (155.5)

Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs. Justine Kish (125.5)

Alexandr Romanov (264) vs. Juan Espino (257)

Jessica Penne (116) vs. Lupita Godinez (116)

Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Dakota Bush (155.5)

Zarah Fairn (147)** vs. Josiane Nunes (136)

Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Anthony Birchak (135.5)

*Missed weight.

**Missed weight. Fight cancelled.