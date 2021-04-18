Danny Dignum vs Andrey Sirotkin ends in split draw – full fight card results

Danny Dignum retained his WBO European middleweight title when he faced Andrey Sirotkin on Saturday April 17 (Sunday April 18 in Australia). The pair battled it out in the main event of MTK Fight Night live on ESPN+ in the US and IFL TV internationally from University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

The scheduled for ten rounds matchup went a full distance. One judge scored the fight 96-95, while another one had it 94-96. The third judge saw it 95-95, which ultimately resulted in a split draw. Although no winner was declared, Dignum retained his belt.

“He was very tricky,” Dignum said after the fight. “I thought I nicked the fight and I felt fit in there and felt good. He was an awkward customer, but I thought that I did enough to win it.”

“It is what it is, that’s boxing. Fair play to Sirotkin, he came over and put up a good fight. I’m not bitter, I thought I won but a draw is a draw. I’ll be back fitter and stronger and it’s all part of the experience.”

“I don’t feel like a loser, I’ve just got to go back and learn. I got a bad cut and I couldn’t see out of my left eye, but I’ll recover and get back in the gym. I probably learned more in that fight than all of my others.”

In the co-main event Dan Azeez retained his English light heavyweight title by split decision against Ricky Summers. The scores were as the following: 97-93, 96-94, 95-97.

Get the full Dignum vs Sirotkin results below.

Dignum vs Sirotkin results

Danny Dignum def. Andrey Sirotkin ends in split draw (96-95, 94-96, 95-95) – Dignum retains WBO European middleweight title

Dan Azeez def. Ricky Summers by split decision (97-93, 96-94, 95-97) – retains English light heavyweight title

Jack Bateson def. Joe Ham by points (78-75)

Lewie Edmondson def. Luke Blackledge via RTD (R3 at 3:00)

Carl Fail def. Kristaps Zulgis by TKO (R2 at 2:55)

Paul Ryan def. Kyle Hughes by points (39-38)

Paul McCullagh def. Antony Woolery by points (40-36)