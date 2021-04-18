Search
Andrade vs Williams results, main event, full fight card

Newswire
Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams
Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams faceoff | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Demetrius Andrade made a successful defense of his WBO middleweight title when he faced mandatory challenger Liam Williams on Saturday, April 17 (Sunday, April 18 in Australia). The pair battled it out in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Davie, FL.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end on judge scored the fight 116-111 and two others had it 118-109, all in favor of Andrade.

In the co-main event Carlos Gongora retained his IBO super middleweight title by knockout in the eighth round against Christopher Pearson. Among other bouts featured on the card, Alexis Espino secured a unanimous decision against Ty McLeod, and Andrey Fedosov knocked out Mahammadrasul Majidov in the first round.

Get the full Andrade vs Williams results below.

Demetrius Andrade vs Liam Williams results

Main Card

Demetrius Andrade def. Liam Williams by unanimous decision (116-111, 118-109, 118-109) – retains WBO middleweight title

Carlos Gongora def. Christopher Pearson by KO (R8 at 2:17) – retains IBO super middleweight title

Alexis Espino def. Ty McLeod by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 60-54)

Andrey Fedosov def. Mahammadrasul Majidov by KO (R1 at 1:24)

Arthur Biyarslanov def. Israel Mercado by majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 78-74)

Undercard

Jorge Castaneda def. Otha Jones III by majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 76-75)

Aaron Aponte def. Javier Martinez by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

