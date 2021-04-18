Search
Douglas Lima vs Yaroslav Amosov tops Bellator 260 on June 11 – Welterweight title on the line

Parviz Iskenderov
Douglas Lima
Douglas Lima | Bellator MMA

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov

Douglas Lima defends his welterweight title against Yaroslav Amosov on Friday, June 11 (Saturday, June 12 in Australia). The contest headlines Bellator MMA 260 fight card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Three-time and reigning welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-8) is coming from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against the current middleweight titleholder Gegard Mousasi, when he aspired to earn the belt in the second division. Prior to that he reclaimed 170-pound title by unanimous decision, winning Bellator welterweight World Grand Prix. Lima’s resume also includes victories against Michael Page, Andrey Koreshkov, among others.

“I’m pumped to get back in the cage and show everyone why I’m the most-feared welterweight in the game,” said Lima (via the press release sent out by the promotion). “Amosov is a game opponent, who has climbed the rankings against top competition. He’s more than deserving of this title shot, but this is still my division and that isn’t changing any time soon.”

Undefeated Yaroslav Amosov (25-0) won his previous bout by split decision against Logan Storley. Before that ranked No.1 Bellator welterweight contender defeated Mark Lemminger, Ed Ruth, among others.

“It is an honor to challenge Douglas Lima for the Bellator Welterweight Title,” Amosov said. “I have dreamed of becoming a champion since I have chose this path of MMA. Here I am, undefeated and on the verge of earning the gold.”

In addition the promotion announced a pair of preliminary card bouts. This includes a featherweight matchup between Tywan Claxton (6-2) and Justin Gonzales (11-0), and a lightweight battle between Nick Newell (16-3) and Bobby King (9-3). Other bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream is available on YouTube, commencing at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov card

Main Card

  • Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Undercard

  • Tywan Claxton vs. Justin Gonzales
  • Nick Newell vs. Bobby King
UFC

McGregor vs Poirier 3 date set for July 10, headlines UFC 264 live on PPV

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a date for their third fight. The pair is set to square the differences, headlining UFC 264 live...

