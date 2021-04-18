Jake Paul vs Ben Askren full fight video highlights

It was a quick night in the office for Jake Paul, when he faced Ben Askren on Saturday, April 17 (Sunday, April 18 in Australia). The pair squared off in a boxing match headlining Triller Fight Club card live on pay-per-view from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

The scheduled for eight round cruiserweight bout didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 59 seconds into the opening round, after former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship champion, Askren got knocked down and was then unable to continue.

This came from Paul’s overhand right, which dropped his opponent to the canvas. Ultimately, YouTuber was awarded the win by TKO.

Check out Paul vs Askren fight video highlights below. From ring walk to celebration.

Paul vs Askren fight video highlights

Snoop Dogg congratulates Jake Paul.

Jake Paul post fight interview.

Decision announced by the one and only Michael Buffer.

Jake Paul celebrates victory.

Moment of impact.

Round 1.

Jake Paul stops Ben Askren in the first round #PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/fBan2lys7c — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) April 18, 2021

Fighter Introduction.

Ringwalk.

One of the best entrance songs in the business.



Here comes @Benaskren #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/chnOQ9rzyA — FITE (@FiteTV) April 18, 2021

With the win Jake Paul updates his pro-boxing record to 3-0, 3 KOs. Ben Askren suffers the defeat in his debut, recording 0-1.

The full fight results from Paul vs Askren card can be found here.