Boxing

Paul vs Askren results, main event, full undercard

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren
Ben Askren vs Jake Paul faceoff | Twitter/FiteTV

Triller Fight Club

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren headlines Triller Fight Club card live on pay-per-view from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, April 17, which makes it Sunday, April 18 in the UK and Australia. The contest features YouTuber turned pro-boxer up against former mixed martial arts champion in the scheduled for either rounds cruiserweight boxing match.

In the co-main event former boxing world champion Regis Prograis faces off Ivan Redkach in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. Also on the pay-per-view card, Steve Cunningham goes up against former UFC champion Frank Mir in an eight-rounder at heavyweight, and Joe Fournier meets Reykon in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

Among Paul vs Askren undercard bouts, Junior Younan battles it out against Jeyson Minda in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight, and Quinton Randall takes on William Jackson in eight-rounder at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

The announced musical lineup includes performances by Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, among others.

Fans can watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream online on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In Australia Paul vs Askren date and time is scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST. In the UK the PPV fight card begins at 2 am BST.

Paul vs Askren undercard kicks off an hour earlier. The live stream is available on FITE for free.

Get Paul vs Askren results below.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results

To refresh click here.

Main Card

Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KO) def. Ben Askren (0-1) by TKO (R1 at 1:59) | Watch highlights

Regis Prograis (26-1, 21 KO) def. Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KO) by technical decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54)

Steve Cunningham (30-9-1, 13 KO) def. Frank Mir (0-1) by unanimous decision (58-56, 60-54, 60-54)

Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KO) def. Reykon (0-1) by TKO (R2 at 3:00)

Undercard

Junior Younan (16-0-1, 10 KO) def. Jeyson Minda (14-5-1, 8 KO) by unanimous decision (78-71, 78-71, 78-71)

Quinton Randall (8-0, 2 KO) def. William Jackson (13-3-2, 5 KO) by unanimous decision

Boxing

