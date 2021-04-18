Jason Whateley TKO’s Aaron Russell to lift IBF Australasian cruiserweight title at Wildfighter RND 5

Jason Whateley remained undefeated securing the win against Aaron Russell on Saturday, April 17. The pair squared off in the headliner of a sold out “Wildfighter Round 5” event, promoted by Will Tomlinson at Geelong Arena in Geelong, VIC.

The scheduled for ten rounds matchup ended prior to the final bell. Whateley, Rio 2016 Olympian, came out on top, scoring the stoppage in Round 8 to claim IBF Australasian cruiserweight title.

In addition to the belt, Whateley updated his pro-boxing record to 8-0, 7 KOs. Russell dropped to 13-7, 5 KOs, which snapped his two-win streak.

In the co-main event Victor Nagbe (3-0) earned a unanimous decision against Terry Nicholas (1-1, 1 KOs). All three judges scored the fight 57-56, 57-56, 57-56.

The full fight results can be found below.

The event also saw the first edition of “Wildfighter Gym Wars” with the participants representing Wildfighter Gym, Elite Training Center and The Training Room.

Wildfighter Round 5 results

Jason Whateley def. Aaron Russell by TKO (R8) – wins IBF Australasian cruiserweight title

Victor Nagbe def. Terry Nicholas by unanimous decision (57-56, 57-56, 57-56)

Mark Smith vs. Max Reeves – ends in technical draw (R3)

Luke Gersbeck def. James Shingles by TKO (R3)

Sam Dwyer vs. Billy Mitchem – ends in split draw

Cesur Afacan vs. Jay Dalli, 4 rounds – ends in majority draw

Melvin Albert def. Colin Norris by TKO (R4)