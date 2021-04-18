Harrison vs Perrella results, main event, full undercard

Former world champion Tony Harrison and Bryant Perrella battle it out in the main event of PBC boxing fight card live from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 17, which makes it Sunday, April 18 in Australia. The contest is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event Omar Juarez faces off Elias Araujo in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the main card action live on FOX, Vito Mielnicki Jr meets James Martin in an eight-rounder at welterweight. The start time is scheduled 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the United States, and 10 am AEST in Australia.

The Harrison vs Perrella undercard is headlined by a twelve-rounder WBA cruiserweight title eliminator between Efetobor Apochi and Deon Nicholson. The full lineup can be found below. The action begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 9 am AEST.

Stay tuned with Harrison vs Perrella results below.

Tony Harrison vs Bryant Perrella results

Main Card (FOX)

Tony Harrison def. Bryant Perrella by split decision (116-112, 111-117, 114-114)

Omar Juarez def. Elias Araujo by unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 99-91)

James Martin def. Vito Mielnicki Jr by majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 79-73)

Undercard (FS1)

Chavez Barrientes def. Luis Valdes via RTD (R1)

Efetobor Apochi def. Deon Nicholson by KO (R3) – wins WBA cruiserweight title eliminator

Darwin Price def. Saul Corral by KO (R5)

Angel Barrientes def. Ulises Rosales by KO (R1)