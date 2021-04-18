Search
UFC

Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 24

Parviz Iskenderov

Whittaker defeats Gastelum in UFC Vegas 24 main event

Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 24 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 17 (Sunday, April 18 in Australia). The contest featured former middleweight champion up against No. 8-ranked contender in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

Whittaker and Gastelum were initially scheduled to battle it out in the main event of UFC 234 in February 2019. The bout fell off on the fight day after then champion was hospitalized, requiring urgent surgery.

The UFC Vegas 24 main event went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of Whittaker, who earned a five-round unanimous decision.

You can watch Whittaker vs Gastelum full fight video highlights below. From result to handshake.

Whittaker vs Gastelum fight video highlights

Decision.

Round 5.

Round 4.

Round 3.

Round 2.

Round 1.

Handshake.

With the win Robert Whittaker updates his record to 23-5 and secures the third win in a row. He is expected to face the reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya in the championship rematch.

Kelvin Gastelum drops to 16-7, 1 NC.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 24 can be found here.

