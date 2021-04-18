UFC Vegas 24 results: Whittaker vs Gastelum, main event, full card

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and No. 8-ranked contender Kelvin Gastelum square off in a five-round matchup headlining UFC Vegas 24 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday April 17, which makes it Sunday, April 18 in the UK and Australia.

In the co-main event Jeremy Stephens was expected to go up against fellow-lightweight Drakkar Klose. The bout has been cancelled on the fight day due to injury to the latter. A new co-main event features Andrei Arlovski faceoff Chase Sherman at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 24 start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT for the main card, following the preliminary card, commencing at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. MMA fans in the US can watch the event live stream ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 24 Australia time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST for the main card, with the prelims kicking off at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST. The live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo.

Saty tuned with UFC Vegas 24 results below.

UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs Gastelum results

Main Card (ESPN+ / ESPN on Kayo)

Robert Whittaker def. Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) | Watch highlights

Andrei Arlovski def. Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jacob Malkoun def. Abdul Razak Alhassan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tracy Cortez def. Justine Kish by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Luis Pena def. Alex Munoz by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / ESPN on Kayo)

Alexander Romanov def. Juan Espino by split technical decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Jessica Penne def. Lupita Godinez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gerald Meerschaert def. Bartosz Fabinski by technical submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 2:00)

Austin Hubbard def. Dakota Bush by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tony Gravley def. Anthony Birchak by TKO (R2 at 1:31)