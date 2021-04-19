Gallen vs Browne date, time and how to watch, main event, full fight card, tickets – Fight Week Schedule

Australian NRL star turned pro boxer Paul Gallen goes up against former WBA Heavyweight titleholder Lucas Browne on Wednesday, April 21. The pair battles it out in the main event of pay-per-view fight card live from WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW.

Among Gallen vs Browne undercard bouts, Liam Wilson takes on Francis Chua at super featherweight, Jack Brubaker faces Steve Spark at welterweight, and Kye MacKenzie meets Bruno Tarimo at super featherweight. In addition, Leonardo Zappavigna and Danny Kennedy do battle at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne live stream

Fans can watch Paul Gallen vs Lucas Browne live stream on Kayo on Wednesday, April 21. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95.

Gallen vs Browne Fight Week

The final pre-fight press conference takes place at 24/7 Sports Bar at The Star Casino Sydney on Monday, April 19 at 11 am.

The official weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 at 11:30 am at Novotel Wollongong.

Gallen vs Browne Fight Day

Paul Gallen and Lucas Browne square off at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW on Wednesday, April 21. Doors open 5:30 pm, with the undercard starting at 6 pm. Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster Australia.

The main event fighters, Paul Gallen and Lucas Browne are expected to make their ring-walk at approximately 9:45 pm. The event is expected to conclude at around 10:15 pm. The pay-per-view card live stream starts at 7 pm AEST.

Gallen vs Browne card

Paul Gallen vs. Lucas Browne, heavyweight

Liam Wilson vs. Francis Chua, super featherweight

Jack Brubaker vs. Steve Spark, welterweight

Kye MacKenzie vs. Bruno Tarimo, super featherweight

Leonardo Zappavigna vs. Danny Kennedy, welterweight

Tyler Sargent Wilson vs. Steven Rados, super middleweight

Jackson Murray vs. Webster Teaupa, heavyweight

Viviana Ruiz Corredor vs. Bec Moss, super flyweight